International Women’s Day (March 8, 2017)

On the occasion of the 40th International Women’s Day, Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, and Laurence Rossignol, Minister for Families, Children and Women’s Rights, will co-chair a high-level event at the Quai d’Orsay, which will bring together personalities from all walks of life.

This meeting, which will be closed by President Hollande, will also provide an opportunity to present the “Paris Pledge,” a text calling on the international community to remobilize its efforts in support of women’s rights in a context in which women continue to be victims of sexual, physical and psychological violence all over the world.

France defends the rights and empowerment of women as well as their participation at all levels of responsibility. It works to combat all forms of violence against them. France is committed to implementing the UN Security Council’s women, peace and security agenda. It also supports those who are committed to combating gender-based violence in schools. France is implementing the “Gender and Development Strategy” established for the 2013-2017 period, the goal of which is to ensure gender equality in all international development and solidarity policies.

France’s actions for women’s rights and equality

The defense of women’s rights, the promotion of gender equality and the fight against gender-based violence are one of the major priorities of France’s external action in the area of promoting and protecting human rights.

