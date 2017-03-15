Do you have the appetite to win? Participate in our Good France photo contest! Good France is an international celebration of French cuisine where participating restaurants put their own spin on a French menu, donating 5 percent of their profits to charity. The festivities are on March 21, so be sure to enter our contest before 2 p.m. on that day for a chance to win a special prize from Staub!

The rules

1. The competition is open to residents of the DMV area, except employees of the Embassy of France in the United States and anyone otherwise connected with the organization or judging of the competition.

2. TThere is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

3. The competition will take place on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In order to enter, participants must post a photo of their favorite French meal. The photo must be one that the participant took him- or herself, and the participant must include the hashtag #GoodFranceDC and tag the Embassy of France in the U.S. in the photo.

4. The competition will take place from March 15, 2017 at 11 am EST to March 21, 2017 at 2 pm EST. After this date no further entries to the competition will be accepted.

5. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

6. All valid participants will be considered by a selection committee at the Embassy of France in the United States. After the competition is closed, the Chef of the Residence of France will determine which participant is the winner.

7. By accepting the prize, the winner agrees to the use of his or her name, personal information and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry.

8. The winner will be notified by email or direct message on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram within 28 days of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 7 days of notification, the Embassy of France in the U.S. reserves the right to withdraw the prize from the chosen winner and pick a replacement winner.

9. The winner will be awarded the following prize:

1 Staub Round Cocotte 5.5 qt white

10. The prizes are as stated and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prizes are not transferable. The prizes are subject to availability and the Embassy of France in the U.S. reserves to right to substitute any prize with another without giving notice.

11. The Embassy of France in the U.S. is not responsible for any inaccurate prize details or dissatisfaction with the quality of the products.

12. The winner will have to collect the prize at the Embassy of France in the US, located on 4101 Reservoir Road NW, Washington D.C. and to do so by his own means.

13. The Embassy of France in the U.S. shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions, such change shall be effective immediately upon posting to this webpage.

14. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

15. In any case of conflict, the decision of the Embassy of France in the U.S is final and cannot be contested.

16. Participants must read and accept all terms and conditions by “liking” the posts in order to be eligible for consideration in the contest.