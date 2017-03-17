Official speeches and statements - March 17, 2017

1. Lybia / Oil - Joint statement by the ambassadors of France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States (Paris, March 14, 2017)

The ambassadors of France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States reiterate their strong concern regarding violence in the oil crescent and call for an end to hostilities and avoiding any action that could damage Libya’s energy infrastructure.

Oil infrastructure, production, export and revenues belong to the Libyan people and must remain under the exclusive control of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), in accordance with UNSCRs 2259 and 2278.

Source of English text: French Foreign Ministry website.