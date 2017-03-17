Economic diplomacy - Health: the "French Healthcare" label

On March 15, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, concluded a conference called "French Healthcare: Exporting Excellence" and launched the new label.

Matthias Fekl, Minister of State for Foreign trade, the Promotion of tourism, and French nationals abroad, and Jean-Marie Le Guen, Minister of State for Development and Francophonie, opened this event.

The conference, which featured the main players involved in France’s healthcare sector, launched the “French Healthcare” label. A public-private initiative, this “export label” is designed to boost the promotion of French healthcare products.

At €28.7 billion, healthcare products are France’s third-largest export, adding €3.3 billion to France’s trade balance in 2015. France has four of the world’s 25 most innovative public research institutes, according to the Thomson-Reuters ranking.