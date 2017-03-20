French Air Force Patrouille to fly over D.C.

French Air Force "Patrouille de France" Jet Demonstration Team to perform a flyover of the U.S. capital on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at approximately 1pm.

The eight Alpha Jet formation will be visible flying from east to west just south of the National Mall with trailing red, white and blue display smoke on.

The Patrouille de France, or French Aerobatic Patrol, is to the French Air Force what the Thunderbirds are to the U.S. Air Force. The "Patrouille de France" is visiting the United States during the month of April to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I on April 6.

The team’s flyover of Washington D.C. will occur en route to Melbourne, Florida where the team will perform at the 2017 Melbourne Air & Space Show on April 1-2 at Melbourne International Airport. It will be the team’s first U.S. performance in over 30 years.