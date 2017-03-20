Official speeches and statements - March 20, 2017

1. European Union - Syria - Chemical weapons - Adoption of sanctions by the EU - Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development Deputy Spokesperson (Paris - March 20, 2017)

France welcomes the adoption by the EU on 20 March of sanctions against four Syrian officers responsible for chemical attacks against civilians in Syria. The OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) had identified them as perpetrators in its report published in August. These individuals have been added to the list of persons subject to EU restrictive measures due to their involvement in the Syria conflict.

Through this decision, the EU signals its resolute commitment to ensuring respect for the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and to the fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

France will continue its efforts to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes do not go unpunished. It will not resign itself to the continued widespread use of chemical weapons against the civilian population by the Damascus regime.