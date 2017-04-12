Young Concert Artists presents French oboist Olivier Stankiewicz for his Washington, DC debut and pianist Alvise Sinivia.

All you need to know... WHAT: Young Concert Artists presents: Olivier Stankiewicz WHEN: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 – 7:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Single tickets (without subscription) $38 RESERVATION: Please see ticket information on http://www.yca.org/dc-series/tickets ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

The 38th Young Concert Artists Series presents, with the support of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, French oboist Olivier Stankiewicz with pianist Alvise Sinivia.

25-year-old French oboist Olivier Stankiewicz has been praised for his “astounding technique, rich sound, and mature artistry” (ResMusica). This season, he makes his New York debut and Washington, DC debut in the Alexander Kasza-Kasser Concert on the Young Concert Artists Series, where he’ll premiere a new work by YCA Composer-in-Residence Tonia Ko. His U.S. debut tour also includes performances at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the Port Washington Library, and with the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle. He also debuts at London’s Wigmore Hall, and performs with the Orchestre National du Capitole Toulouse and the Faust Chamber Orchestra. In addition to his solo career, he holds the position of Principal Oboe with the London Symphony Orchestra and is Professor of Oboe at the Royal College of Music in London.