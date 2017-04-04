Texts of poet Allain Leprest, interpreted by award winning stage and screen actor Philippe Torreton with renown percussionist Edward Perraud.

All you need to know... WHAT: Mec ! WHEN: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 7pm-9pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $28 RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

Philippe Torreton, nominated five times for Les Césars (French Oscars) Best Actor award, received in 1997 a César for his role in the feature film Captain Conan by Bertrand Tavernier. Nominated three times for the Molière Awards in Theater, he received in 2014 the Molière Best Actor award for his performance of Cyrano de Bergerac.

Edward Perraud, as a percussionist, was distinguished with the Best Jazz Album award - 2014 (Victoires de la Musique) and with Germany’s Preiss der deutsche Kritik Best Jazz Album award - 2011 for Das Kapital’s Ballads & Barricades.

Performance is in French with English surtitles and a question & answer session with Philippe Torreton and Edward Perraud immediately following.

This event is part of the Richmond French Film Festival: http://frenchfilmfestival.us

