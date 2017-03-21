Fight against terrorism

Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, is taking part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh from March 21 to 22 in Washington, D.C.

The ministers will take stock of Daesh’s retreat in Syria and Iraq, especially in Mosul where the Iraqi security forces, supported by the coalition, are leading an offensive to liberate the city. Jean-Marc Ayrault will pay tribute to the Iraqi forces as well as the members of the various armed forces of the coalition who are supporting them. He will underscore the effectiveness of the coalition’s efforts and the need to continue our joint efforts on the military and humanitarian fronts and with respect to combating Daesh’s propaganda. He will reaffirm that the priority in Syria is the liberation of Raqqa.

Putting an end to Daesh’s barbarity also involves winning the political battle. In this respect, the foreign ministers will discuss ways to find inclusive political solutions in order to defeat terrorism. Jean-Marc Ayrault will reaffirm France’s support for the UN’s mediation efforts in Syria aimed at achieving a political transition based on the Geneva Communiqué and UNSCR 2254. He will also reaffirm France’s attachment to the Iraqi authorities’ continued efforts to promote national reconciliation.

On the sidelines of the meeting of the coalition, Jean-Marc Ayrault will meet with his UAE, Jordanian, Qatari, Saudi and Turkish counterparts to discuss Syria. This meeting will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the participants’ full support for the efforts of Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria. On the eve of the resumption of negotiations in Geneva on March 23, the participants will take stock of the situation on the ground and the outcome of the meeting in Astana on March 14 and 15, in the context of an upsurge in attacks by the regime.