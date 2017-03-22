Official speeches and statements - March 22, 2017

1. United Kingdom - Attack in London - Update on the situation - Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development Spokesman (Paris - March 22, 2017)

After central London was hit by a cowardly attack, France assures the British people of its solidarity.

Jean-Marc Ayrault is being kept informed on the situation in real time in Washington, where he is taking part in a meeting of the international coalition against Daesh [so-called ISIL].

Among those injured are three pupils from the Lycée Saint-Joseph in Concarneau who were on a school trip. Jean-Marc Ayrault assures the families of the French people affected of his support at this difficult time.

All the state services, including the Foreign Ministry’s crisis unit, are mobilized and in close contact with the British authorities.

Our consulate general in London is providing its assistance to our compatriots in London.