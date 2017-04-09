Elimination and final rounds of the 2017 Lafayette Debates

All you need to know... WHAT: 2017 Lafayette Debates WHEN: Sunday, April 9, 2017 - 8:45am-6pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free RESERVATION: Registration has now closed. Schools wishing to inquire about late registration should email Mr. Paul Hayes. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

On April 9, the elimination and final rounds of the 2017 Lafayette Debates North American Championship will be held at the Maison Française.

The debaters will discuss the resolution “democracies should prioritize interculturalism.”

Organized by the Higher Education Department of the Embassy of France in the United States in partnership with The George Washington University, The Lafayette Debates seek to promote international civil society and enduring relations between the United States and France by engaging tomorrow’s leaders today on the opportunities and challenges facing our rapidly globalizing world.

The debate rounds on April 9 will be followed by a tournament reception and the award ceremony, where the top two debate teams and the top three individual debaters will win trips to Paris as part of the 2017 Young Ambassadors Study Tour.