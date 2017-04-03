Explosion in Saint Petersburg

Statements from the French authorities

Communiqué from the Office of the President

Paris - April 3, 2017

President Hollande expresses his solidarity with the Russian people following the explosion in the Saint Petersburg metro. We do not yet have the final toll, but it left some 10 people dead and many injured.

The exact circumstances of this tragedy will be established in the course of the investigation that has just been opened into this act of terrorism. This tragic event reminds us of the need for vigilance at all times.

France stands ready to respond to any request for assistance by the Russian Federation.

President Hollande, who will speak with President Putin very soon, offers his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.

Statement by Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development

Paris - April 3, 2017

With Saint Petersburg hit hard by a deadly explosion, I want to express France’s heartfelt solidarity with Russia and our full support and condolences to the families of the victims.

At this stage, we have no information about whether the victims included any French citizens. We are in touch with the Russian authorities and verifications are under way.

The Ministry is working actively to provide information to French families who are concerned about their loved ones.

Our consulate in Saint Petersburg and our embassy in Moscow have activated an emergency number:

7-495- 937-1491.