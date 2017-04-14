Join us for an evening of networking at the French Embassy. The theme will be "The Green Economy." Also enjoy a French buffet prepared by Embassy Chef Daniel Labonne.

All you need to know... WHAT: Networking & Happy Hour WHEN: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 6-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Until March 31: $35 FACC members and $55 non-members

After March 31 and until April 9: $40 FACC members and $65 non-members

After April 9: $45 FACC members and $75 non-members RESERVATION: Required. Please, click HERE. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy.

Join us and consolidate your network of fellow francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people at the French Embassy.

Meet us at the Network with fellow Francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people at the French Embassy. Start the evening with a short presentation about The Green Economy: an

economic drive by Ellen Wasylina of The Spectrum Group. Following the discussion, enjoy a French Buffet featuring excellent food prepared by Embassy Chef Daniel Labonne. Also, the Open Bar will serve French wines and beers.