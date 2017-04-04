How 1917 changed the world...
- On June 26, 1917, the first American contingents set foot on French soil at Saint-Nazaire. Photo: ecpad.fr
One hundred years after the United States entered World War One, the French Embassy seeks to shed light on this momentous occasion through a series of exhibitions, talks, concerts, and screenings beginning in New York City and continuing across the US throughout 2017. The program aims to familiarize younger generations with this transformative moment by exploring the ongoing impact of the cultural and aesthetic upheaval of the period and uncovering untold stories of communities that were instrumental to this critical period of history.
As the events of this year demonstrate, the friendship between the United States and France has been both central to the preservation of democracy around the world and a driving force behind a long, remarkable history of cultural and artistic creativity. It is our honor to commemorate the sacrifice made by the American soldiers who participated in the war and to celebrate the enduring bond between France and the United States that has helped shape our world over the last hundred years.
UNIVERSITY RESEARCH ON WWI
In fall 2017, a University Road Trip will be organized for six young scholars from France specializing in World War I, during which time they will discuss their research with their peers. Each will start their journey in a key U.S. city including Boston, MA; New York, NY; Raleigh, NC; Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; and Kansas City, MO, where wrap-up experiences, events, and conferences will be open to the public. Further details to come.
An ambitious project, Marcel Proust’s World War I Letters: A Digital Edition, organized by the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign will gather, translate, and digitalize nearly 1,200 letters of Proust’s on WWI. The collection of translated texts will be made available to the public in the Fall 2018.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
Teacher resources related to World War I are available at the following links:
- Classroom resources: Artists and the Great War
- Classroom resources: Poetry and War
- Pedagogical booklet (pdf)
PROGRAM
Vive L’Amérique: French School Children Welcome Their American Ally
March 21 -October 15, 2017
National World War I Museum and Memorial
100 W. 26th Street,
Kansas City, MO 64108
Homage to Paul Wittgenstein
April 5, 2017 at 7pm
Le Poisson Rouge
158 Bleecker St
New York, NY
Propaganda by Design
April 5, 2017 at 6:30pm
Museum of the City of New York
1220 Fifth Avenue, NY 10029
Posters and Patriotism: Selling World War I in New York at The Museum of the City of New York
April 5 - September, 2017
Museum of the City of New York
1220 Fifth Avenue, NY10029
New York | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS
April 6, 2017
FIAF Florence Gould Hall
55 East 59th Street
New York, NY 10022
Chicago | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS
April 9, 2017 | 1 PM
Music Box Theatre
3733 N. Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
St Louis | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS
April 14, 2017 | 7.30 PM
Webster University’s Winifred Moore Auditorium
470 E. Lockwood Avenue
Webster Groves, MO 63119
Minneapolis | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS
April 16, 2017 | 4 PM
Uptown Theatre
2906 Hennepin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55408