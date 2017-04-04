How 1917 changed the world...

Kicking off a major nationwide centennial commemoration this spring, the French Embassy has co-organized a series of exhibitions, talks, concerts, and screenings across the U.S. throughout 2017.

On June 26, 1917, the first American contingents set foot on French soil at Saint-Nazaire. Photo: ecpad.fr

One hundred years after the United States entered World War One, the French Embassy seeks to shed light on this momentous occasion through a series of exhibitions, talks, concerts, and screenings beginning in New York City and continuing across the US throughout 2017. The program aims to familiarize younger generations with this transformative moment by exploring the ongoing impact of the cultural and aesthetic upheaval of the period and uncovering untold stories of communities that were instrumental to this critical period of history.

As the events of this year demonstrate, the friendship between the United States and France has been both central to the preservation of democracy around the world and a driving force behind a long, remarkable history of cultural and artistic creativity. It is our honor to commemorate the sacrifice made by the American soldiers who participated in the war and to celebrate the enduring bond between France and the United States that has helped shape our world over the last hundred years.

UNIVERSITY RESEARCH ON WWI

In fall 2017, a University Road Trip will be organized for six young scholars from France specializing in World War I, during which time they will discuss their research with their peers. Each will start their journey in a key U.S. city including Boston, MA; New York, NY; Raleigh, NC; Washington, DC; Chicago, IL; and Kansas City, MO, where wrap-up experiences, events, and conferences will be open to the public. Further details to come.

An ambitious project, Marcel Proust’s World War I Letters: A Digital Edition, organized by the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign will gather, translate, and digitalize nearly 1,200 letters of Proust’s on WWI. The collection of translated texts will be made available to the public in the Fall 2018.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

Teacher resources related to World War I are available at the following links:

PROGRAM

Vive L’Amérique: French School Children Welcome Their American Ally

March 21 -October 15, 2017

National World War I Museum and Memorial

100 W. 26th Street,

Kansas City, MO 64108

Homage to Paul Wittgenstein

April 5, 2017 at 7pm

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St

New York, NY

Propaganda by Design

April 5, 2017 at 6:30pm

Museum of the City of New York

1220 Fifth Avenue, NY 10029

Posters and Patriotism: Selling World War I in New York at The Museum of the City of New York

April 5 - September, 2017

Museum of the City of New York

1220 Fifth Avenue, NY10029

New York | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS

April 6, 2017

FIAF Florence Gould Hall

55 East 59th Street

New York, NY 10022

Chicago | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS

April 9, 2017 | 1 PM

Music Box Theatre

3733 N. Southport Avenue

Chicago, IL 60613

St Louis | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS

April 14, 2017 | 7.30 PM

Webster University’s Winifred Moore Auditorium

470 E. Lockwood Avenue

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Minneapolis | Special Ciné-Concert of WINGS

April 16, 2017 | 4 PM

Uptown Theatre

2906 Hennepin Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55408