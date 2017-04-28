Concert organized by the Russian Chamber Arts Society - Chaliapin, Viardot, Prokofiev, Stravinsky...

All you need to know... WHAT: Russians in Paris WHEN: Friday, April 28, 2017 - 7:30pm-10pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General admission: $55 (includes wine and dessert reception with the artists) RESERVATION: Required, please visit instantseats.com. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets or suitcase.

Join us to the opera Russian concert with a music highly expressive, lyrical and passionate. Evoking the Parisian musical scene of the 19th and early 20th centuries, soprano Jennifer Casey Cabot and bass Denis Sedov will perform works by Charles Gounod, Pauline Viardot, Jules Massenet, Modest Mussorgsky, Igor Stravinsky, and Sergei Prokofiev.

Artists singers Casey-Cabot and Sedor will perform a selection of French repertoire as well as several of the celebrated soprano’s settings of Russian texts and will sing Mephistopheles’s aria which made famous by legendary Russian bass Feodor Chaliapin.

Finally, violinist Emil Israel Chudnovsky will play 3 pieces from «Romeo and Juliette» and March from «Love to Three Oranges» by Prokofiev, and pianist and RCAS favorite Genadi Zagor will offer his own improvisation on the themes of Igor Stravinsky.

This concert is organized by the Russian Chamber Arts Society: www.thercas.com