Open Bar, European Ballroom Dancing, Casino Games, Late Night DJ, Dancing, Chocolates from throughout Europe, and much more!

All you need to know... WHAT: Black tie Monte Carlo - European Gala WHEN: Saturday, April 29, 2017 - 8:15pm-11:45pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General admission: $74 RESERVATION: Required, please visit thingstododc.com. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets or suitcase.

From the royal majesty of the Palace to the bustling excitement of the casinos, this spring, don your best tuxedo and dresses and travel to Europe—on European Soil—we invite you to a very special holiday gala. Partake in the games, dance in a ballroom fairy tale 18th Century Setting, dance to a modern 21st century DJ, enjoy French desserts, experience wines, beers and other drinks from throughout Europe, savor chocolate from all over the Old Country... and win a trip to the Caribbean!

Note: Black Tie Optional. Minimum of Suit & Tie for men. Casual wear, jeans or sneakers prohibited.