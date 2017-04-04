Register for Etape California by Le Tour de France!

Etape California by Le Tour de France : a weekend of cycling and festivities on April 29 & 30, 2017

Etape California by Le Tour de France : a unique sporting experience!

L’Etape California by Le Tour de France is a ride designed to challenge cyclists on a course comparable to an Alps Mountain stage of the world’s most well-known cycling race. Through more than 80 miles and 11,000 feet of elevation gain, riders will navigate the beautiful mountain roads of north Los Angeles in a quest to reach the summit of Mt. Baldy, a famous landmark for California outdoor enthusiasts and also an Amgen Tour of California summit finish for the May 2017 race.

Cyclists are encouraged to sign up to enjoy a challenging and memorable day of French food, sights, sounds, and riding like a Tour de France champion!

Open to the public and serious riders at all skill levels, registration opened on Saturday, January 14, for the 2017 California event on Sunday, April 30, 2017.

To Register for L’Etape California by Le Tour de France, click here.

The program

Experience the atmosphere of the Tour de France, here in California!

On April 29, the day before the sporting event, at Cable Airport (Upland) will be organized a pop-up village Tour de France.

Event schedule - Saturday April 29

11AM–6 PM: Registration / Number Pick Up,

Tour de France Museum - History of the Tour de France, backstage info, historic items from the race, videos, virtual reality Complimentary Peet’s Coffee for Athletes,

Hi-Dow Recovery Lounge,

1PM-1:30PM: SRAM Mechanic Demonstration,

2PM-2:30PM: Jens Voigt discusses his favorite Tour de France Memories (17 Tour de France participations),

2:30PM-3:30PM: “Shut Up Legs” Jens Voigt Book Signing,

3:30PM-4PM: Analysis of a Tour de France Sprint with Freddie Rodriguez,

4:30PM-5PM: Carmichael Training Systems Bike Handling Clinic with test bikes,

7PM-9 PM: Screening of "Le Ride" at Ontario Mountain Village 14 Edwards Cinema, a documentary movie about 1928 Tour de France, and Q&A with Phil Keoghan, rider in the movie - 100% of the proceeds from the screening will be donated to a charity.

Event schedule - Sunday, April 30

5:30AM-7AM: Registration / Number Pick Up,

Tour de France Museum - History of the Tour de France, backstage info, historic items from the race, videos, virtual reality Complimentary Peet’s Coffee for Athletes,

7:30AM: Ride Start,

12:30PM: First Rider Finish,

2PM: Awards Ceremony,

12PM-7PM: Post Ride Meal at Mt. Baldy Ski Lifts - Hi-Dow Recovery Lounge.

Address

Ontario Mountain Village 14

1575 North Mountain Avenue, CA 91762

Tickets here.

The documentary "Le Ride" will also be screened on April 20th at 7pm at LA Live in Los Angeles

LA Live

1000 West Olympic Boulevard, LA 90015

Tickets here.

Trailer:

Address for the village Tour de France (Saturday, April 29) and Ride start (Sunday, April 30)

More information

http://www.letapecalifornia.com

Etape by Le Tour de France

The Etape by le Tour de France Ride Series encourages cyclists around the world to experience authentic Tour de France legendary stages in over 14 international locations including Korea, Australia, South Africa, and Brazil.

More info: http://www.letapebyletourdefrance.com

