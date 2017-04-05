"Supporting the future of Syria and the region" conference

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault will reaffirm France’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people and Syria’s neighboring countries in Brussels on April 5, 2017.

This conference, co-chaired by the EU, the UN, Germany, Kuwait, Norway, Qatar and the United Kingdom, follows on from the conference in London on February 4, 2016, on the international response to the consequences of the Syrian crisis, notably in order to help the Syrian population and the countries that are hosting Syrian refugees.

While chemical weapons have again been used in Syria, Jean-Marc Ayrault will deliver a warning message and call for mobilization. He will reaffirm that the international community must remain mobilized in the face of the tragic situation in Syria after six years of war: more than 300,000 people dead, 5 million refugees, and 6 million displaced persons, an upsurge in violence by the regime and the blocking of humanitarian assistance.

Jean-Marc Ayrault will underscore the urgent need to implement a political transition in Syria, based on UNSCR 2254 and the Geneva Communiqué. This is the goal of the negotiations under UN auspices, which should swiftly resume in Geneva. Without a genuine transition, European involvement in the reconstruction of Syria will be impossible.

Jean-Marc Ayrault will reaffirm France’s commitment to supporting the Syrian people and Syria’s neighboring countries, especially Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.