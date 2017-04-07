Attack in Stockholm, Sweden: "horror" and "outrage"

Statements by the French authorities (April 7, 2017)

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic

Paris - April 7, 2017

President Hollande expresses his horror and outrage following this afternoon’s attack in central Stockholm that resulted in numerous casualties.

France offers its sympathy and solidarity to the victims’ families and to all Swedes.

Relentlessly combatting terrorism must be a priority that unites all of Europe.

Joint statement by Jean-Marc Ayrault and Sigmar Gabriel, Foreign Ministers of France and Germany

April 7, 2017

We are deeply shocked by the fact that Sweden may have been the victim of such a terrorist act.

Our neighbor is totally committed to human rights, peace and justice.

Our outrage is further heightened in the face of the images emerging from the heart of Stockholm.

We share the anguish of the Swedish people and our thoughts are with them, the victims, their families and their friends. We stand alongside our Swedish friends at this difficult time.

We hope that full light can be shed on this heinous act.