Official speeches and statements - April 10, 2017

1. Egypt - Attacks - Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris, 09/04/2017)

On this Christian feast day, terrorism has hit Egypt twice and caused very many casualties. I reiterate France’s total solidarity with the Egyptian people and express my heartfelt thoughts for the Christian community, who have been severely affected.

The French Embassy in Cairo and the French Consulate General in Alexandria are fully mobilized, particularly to help the French community and ensure their safety./.

2. Egypt - Attack in a church - Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris, 09/04/2017)

Egypt has once again been hit by terrorism, with the despicable attack committed this morning at St George’s Church in Tanta, in the Nile Delta, which caused many casualties.

I extend my condolences to the bereaved and express my solidarity with all Egypt.

The choice of this moment, Palm Sunday, clearly shows the terrorists’ aim: to undermine the coexistence and religious tolerance that characterize Egyptian society.

France stands by Egypt in rejecting this deadly plan and in its fight against terrorism./.

3. Sweden - Terrorist attack in Stockholm - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris, 07/04/2017)

President Hollande expresses his horror and outrage following this afternoon’s attack in central Stockholm that resulted in numerous casualties.

France offers its sympathy and solidarity to the victims’ families and to all Swedes.

Relentlessly combating terrorism must be a priority that unites all of Europe./.

4. Sweden - Terrorist attack in Stockholm - Joint statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, and Mr Sigmar Gabriel, German Minister of Foreign Affairs (Paris, 07/04/2017)

We are deeply shaken by the fact that Sweden has been the victim of such an act of terrorism.

Our neighbour is wholeheartedly committed to human rights, peace and justice.

We are all the more outraged given the images coming from the heart of Stockholm.

We share the anguish of Swedish women and men, and in our thoughts we are with them, the victims, their families and friends. In these difficult hours, we stand alongside our Swedish friends.

We hope that full light will be shed on this dreadful act./.

5. Syria - Fight against terrorism/National Defense and Security Council - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris, 07/04/2017)

The National Defence and Security Council met following the strikes carried out by the United States on the Shayrat military air base in Syria, after the chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April. It also took stock of today’s terrorist attack in Stockholm.

The French President emphasized that these developments confirmed the need to make simultaneous progress on the fight against Daesh [so-called ISIL] - by stepping up the coalition’s actions - and on political negotiations in Syria with a view to a transition accepted by all. These two aspects are indissociable in order to achieve a genuine and lasting victory against terrorism.

The President said the repeated use of chemical weapons showed the absolute necessity of resolute action by the international community. Syria continues to violate bans on the production, stockpiling and use of those weapons, despite the commitments it made when it joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013.

Verification investigations must therefore be stepped up. The accountability mechanism must work as quickly as possible to ensure that those behind the attacks are punished. All countries, but especially those which continue to support the regime, have a responsibility in this area.

Only a comprehensive strategy will enable peace, security and stability to be brought back to Syria. France will continue taking the initiative, both at the United Nations and with its American, European and regional partners./.