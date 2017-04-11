Official speeches and statements - April 11, 2017

1. Climate - Paris Agreement - Communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs (Paris, 31/03/2017)

The best way of responding to scepticism is to work and make progress. This is why Mme Ségolène Royal, Minister of the Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs, convened a meeting of the steering committee for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on the climate, with the government departments concerned, members of Parliament, NGOs, researchers and coalition leaders.

1/ Ratifications are on the increase: 141 parties have ratified the agreement, including 23 EU member states; other countries will soon do so. The agreement is now irreversible and the drive to implement it worldwide is continuing.

Ségolène Royal recalled the link between the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs], since the 70 action coalitions are also tools for implementing the SDGs, as she showed the UN on 23 March at the high-level meeting organized by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, in the presence of the Secretary-General and of the Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change].

2/ The action coalitions are making headway, and the Environment Ministry has released euro18 million for:

speeding up the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative through the implementation of 19 projects,

finalizing the statutes of the International Solar Alliance,

the carbon neutrality road map for transport,

the ministerial meeting of the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction in Berlin on 21 March,

the launch of a water projects incubator,

the launch of the Ocean and Climate Initiatives Alliance,

the mobilization of cities, businesses and regions.

3/ The release of finance is continuing: at its board meeting from 2 to 6 April, the Green Climate Fund will examine nine mitigation and adaptation projects in Africa, Asia and Oceania totalling $855 million, including a major project supported by France to improve the resilience of vulnerable communities in Ethiopia./.

2. International sporting events - 2023 Rugby World Cup/French bid - Communiqué issued by the Ministry of Urban Affairs, Youth and Sport (Paris, 31/03/2017)

Patrick Kanner, Minister of Urban Affairs, Youth and Sport, and Thierry Braillard, Minister of State for Sport, and Bernard Laporte, President of the French Rugby Federation (FFR), and his team, had a meeting today with a delegation from World Rugby led by Brett Gosper, CEO of World Rugby.

During the meeting, the ministers assured the international rugby federation of the state’s full support for France’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

France is indisputably a country that welcomes major international sporting events. By hosting such competitions, France demonstrates to the world its excellent organizational know-how, with a high standard of facilities and infrastructure. It shows how welcoming it is and its ability to organize excellent public events in the smoothest possible logistical conditions, with significant spin-offs in terms of economic activity and jobs.

France is also a land of rugby. The hosting of the 2007 World Cup gave the sport a new boost in our country, not forgetting the 2014 World Cup, which put women’s rugby in the spotlight and sparked unprecedented enthusiasm.

Organizing the 2023 World Cup would be an opportunity for France; an opportunity not just for its international profile, but for even further speeding up the development of rugby-playing throughout the country. The bid put forward by the FFR is solid, ambitious and responsible.

France has made hosting major sporting events a highly important issue. With a few months to go before the 130th session of the International Olympic Committee in Lima, the ministers highlighted the advantage that organizing this Rugby World Cup - with rugby now an Olympic sport - would constitute, less than a year before the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ministers assured the World Rugby delegation of the state’s total commitment to mobilizing the necessary resources to support this bid and reiterated the President and Prime Minister’s keen support./.