Syria/Terrorism - National Defense and Security Council in France

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (April 12, 2017)

The National Defense and Security Council, convened this morning by the President, looked at the vigilance measures implemented to protect our territory and our nationals against identified threats, particularly in light of the recent attacks committed in St Petersburg, Stockholm and Egypt, and in view of the special requirements of the election period which is getting under way.

The Defense Council is closely following how the investigation into the attack on the Dortmund bus is proceeding.

The President recalled France’s solidarity with the countries hit by acts of terrorism in recent days.

The Council also discussed the main international crises and the terms of engagement of French forces operating outside France.

The President has asked for the utmost to continue to be done to end the repeated attacks on civilians who are victims of the conflict in Syria, particularly by enabling the truth to be established about the conditions of the chemical agent attack perpetrated in Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April by the forces of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

He recalled the urgent need for the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, to shoulder its responsibilities in these circumstances and take resolute action to punish the crimes committed and protect civilians.