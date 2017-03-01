Filmfest DC Closing Night: Lost in Paris by Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel

All you need to know... WHAT: Lost in Paris WHEN: Sunday, April 30th, 2017 – One screening at 3:30 pm, one at 7 pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $10 – no sale at the door RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

Lost in Paris

By Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel

2016 – France/Belgium – 84 min

April 30 | 3:30 p.m. & 7:00 p.m

Husband-and-wife duo Fiona Gordon and Dominique Abel (Rumba; The Fairy) take inspiration from Jacques Tati, Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Laurel and Hardy in this whimsical slapstick comedy. Gordon and Abel masterfully concoct a perilous but ultimately benign world where a mischievous fate seems to want to have fun at the expense of the protagonists (and to our great joy) in one perfectly executed pratfall after another.

In the film, Fiona (Gordon) embarks on a mission to save her dotty aunt Martha, played by French screen legend and Academy Award Nominee Emmanuelle Riva (Amour), from a nursing home after receiving the frantic plea: "Dear Fiona, help! After 48 years living in Paris they want me to move to an old people’s home. Ridiculous! I’m only 88." Escaping frozen Canada for the city of romance, gawky, gangling Fiona arrives too late: Martha’s apartment is empty. Worse, she loses her passport and her money, and takes an unintended dip in the Seine. As one mishap leads to another, she becomes entangled with a fleet-footed homeless man (Abel) in a world of Tati-esque deadpan sight gags, class commentary, and brightly colored sets.

In French with English subtitles

Advance purchase is required - no sale at the door.

Festival dates: April 20 - 30, 2017 - Full program on their website

This screening by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States in partnership with Filmfest DC is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.