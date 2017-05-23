As part of the celebrations of the Centennial of American involvement into World War I, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 2015 animated film Adama by Simon Rouby.

All you need to know... WHAT: Adama WHEN: Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

Adama

by Simon Rouby

France – 2015 – 85 min

In French with English subtitles

Twelve-year-old Adama lives in a remote village in Western Africa. Beyond the cliffs, the World of Breaths can be found, where the Nassaras reign.

One night, Samba, his older brother, disappears. Defying the laws of the elders, Adama decides to set out to find him. With the unwavering determination of a child becoming a man, he launches into a quest that will take him beyond the seas, to the North, to the front lines of World War One.

It is 1916.

Presented by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy with support from The French Mission du centenaire de la Première Guerre mondiale, in charge of the World War One Centenary in France. This program is endorsed by The U.S. World War One Centennial Commission as a commemorative partner, which recognizes commitment to educating the public about World War One and honoring those who served.

This series is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.