As part of the celebrations of the Centennial of American involvement into World War I, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 2005 film Merry Christmas by Christian Carion.

All you need to know... WHAT: Merry Christmas WHEN: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 – 7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

Merry Christmas/Joyeux Noël

By Christian Carion

France – 2005 – 115 min

In French with English subtitles

As part of the celebrations of the Centennial of American involvement into World War I, the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 2005 film Merry Christmas by Christian Carion.

This film is inspired by a true story that took place during WWI, on Christmas Eve 1914, at many places along the front lines.

When the war broke out during the summer of 1914, millions of men were taken by surprise and caught up in the ensuing maelstrom. And then Christmas arrived, with its snow and its stream of gifts from back home and from the army brass. But the surprise wasn’t to be found in the generous parcels that littered the trenches.

On this particular evening, a major event was to have a lasting effect on the destiny of four characters: a Scottish minister, a French lieutenant, a German tenor, and a Danish soprano. These stars of the era find themselves at the heart of an unprecedented fraternizing between soldiers from the German, French and British trenches. All will put down their guns and leave their trenches behind as they go to meet the enemy, shake his hand and exchange cigarettes or chocolates, and wish him Merry Christmas.

Online registration is required for this screening. Register here.

Sign up online on http://frenchculture.org/newsletter to never miss an event by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in Washington, DC.