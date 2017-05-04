A 2-day Business, Cultural & Networking Event

All you need to know... WHAT: French-American Business Week WHEN: Wednesday, May 3 & Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 9am-6pm WHERE: La Maison Française – 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $75 for one day full access pass - French American Business Week

$120 for 2 days full access pass - French American Business Week

$199 for Exclusive Closing Reception - French American Business Week

$289 for 2 days full access pass + exclusive closing reception - French American Business Week RESERVATION: Online registration required. Please click HERE ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

The French American Business Week has invited leading experts to speak about current business issues and trends. Taking place in the Political Capital of the United States, in immediate proximity to the U.S. governing authorities, the French American Business Week will address the following topics:

Leadership in the Private and Public Sector

Entrepreneurship

Cyber Security

Doing Business with Government Agencies

This B2B event is organized, under the High Patronage of H.E. Gerard ARAUD, Ambassador of France in the United States, by the French American Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. whose mission is to advance fruitful business relationships for its members and support bilateral trade.

If you are a dynamic company looking for quality leads and business contacts, if you are looking to expand your network, or if you are a French company wanting to show your Corporate Social Responsibility by supporting French-American relationships, the French-American Business Week is designed for you!

Sponsor and Exhibitor opportunities are available to showcase your products and/or services to a public of international professionals, meet potential clients and partners, network and take advantage of the presence of renowned experts.