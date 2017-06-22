An intriguing example of France’s fascination with Japanese culture in the early 20th century, Max Ophuls’ Yoshiwara is the story of a love triangle between a geisha, a Russian military officer and a family servant.

Yoshiwara

By Max Ophuls, 1937 – France – 102 min

In French with English subtitles

Considered something of a curiosity in the oeuvre of French filmmaker Max Ophuls, Yoshiwara is the story of a love triangle between a geisha, a Russian military officer and a family servant. An intriguing example of France’s fascination with Japanese culture in the early 20th century—which also led to a craze for Utamaro’s work—this rarely screened classic also features the romantic themes and visual splendor of Ophuls’ better-known works.

This screening by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States in partnership with the Freer and Sackler Galleries is made possible through the generous support from TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.