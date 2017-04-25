Presidential election – Voting by French nationals abroad

French nationals abroad registered on the consular electoral list voted on April 22 and 23 in the first round of the presidential election.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomaticand consular network worked hard to allow our compatriots living abroad to vote. 866 polling stations in 450 locations around the world were open, representing an increase of more than 10% compared to 2012.

Initial indications suggest that voter turnout was 44% of the 1.3 million eligible voters, i.e. six percentage points higher than in the first round of the 2012 presidential election.

The results will be available on the Ministry of the Interior’s website (in French)