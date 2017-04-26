Jean-Marc Ayrault: “The use of sarin is without question.”

National Evaluation on the chemical attack in Syria presented by French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, following the Defense Council Meeting (April 26, 2017)

Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault presented the National Evaluation on the April 4, 2017 chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun.

"The April 4 attack in Khan Sheikhoun in Syria killed more than 80 people. France has decided to share with its partners and world public opinion the information that it possesses. The chemical agent responsible for the death of more than 80 people is sarin. The sarin used April 4 is the same sarin that was used in an attack that took place in Saraqeb. The aviation of the regime (…) carried out airstrikes on Khan Sheikhoun April 4. The use of sarin is without question. The responsibility of the Syrian regime is also without question. The authors of the atrocities in Khan Cheikhoun (…) should answer for their criminal acts. France, in cooperation with its partners, will continue to be greatly engaged in this.”

Download the National Evaluation - (PDF, 432.1 kb)