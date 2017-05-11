French Series - The French Elections 2017
PANEL DISCUSSION
WHAT: French Series - The French Elections 2017
WHEN: Thursday, May 11, 2017 - 6pm-8pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required
In the French elections this year, voters face a crucial question: What type of country should France be? They have a choice between two different agendas, one that is more pro-European and liberal and one that is more self-centered and rails against globalization.
The U.S. and E.U. are strong diplomatic allies on the international stage, and major trading partners. Trade between the two represents the largest bilateral relationship in the world and, depending on who is elected it could be called into question.
After the French elections on May 7, what are the options for France in the face of Trump’s attitude toward Europe? What will be at stake between our two countries given the European Union’s challenges, the Trump administration’s foreign policy and trade?
The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to our next French Series panel discussion event to give you the opportunity to discuss this new phase in the transatlantic relationship; the panel discussion will be moderated by Elise Labott, CNN’s Global Affairs Correspondent
The guests:
- Edward-Isaac Dovere, Chief Washington Correspondent for Politico;
- Philippe Gelie, Chief Washington Correspondent for Le Figaro;
- Jeff Lightfoot, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security;
- Benjamin Haddad, a research fellow at Hudson Institute specializing in European and trans-Atlantic affairs.
Program of the evening
6pm-7pm: Panel discussion
7pm-7:30pm: Q&A session
7:30pm-8pm: Wine bar