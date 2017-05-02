"Oui Design 2017" - April 25-Sept. 3, 2017 in New York City
Launched in 2016, "Oui Design" is a multifaceted program developed by the French Embassy that aims to foster creative exchange in the sphere of design between France and the U.S. It is the first program initiated by the French Embassy to support fruitful and durable partnerships between design professionals on both sides of the Atlantic. The program supports and initiates creative collaborations among designers, artisans, curators, inventors, researchers, teachers, students, and manufacturers. It also brings French designers to the U.S. to exhibit their work, and to engage with industry professionals and the public.
The first edition of the program took place during the framework of NYCxDESIGN in May 2016 in New York City. "Oui Design" co-presented over 20 events, which welcomed thousands of design enthusiasts and professionals at WantedDesign in Brooklyn and Manhattan; the Museum of Arts and Design; Cooper Hewitt, and the Smithsonian Design Museum, among other prestigious arts institutions.
The Paris-based graphic design duo Antoine+Manuel was invited to create this year’s "Oui Design" visual identity, drawing inspiration from construction games and decomposing forms.
Program
Transatlantic Creative Exchange 2017
May 17-23, 2017
Industry City
274 36th Street
Brooklyn, New York 11232
Hors Pistes 2017
May 17-23, 2017
Industry City
274 36th Street
Brooklyn, New York 11232
Solid Doubts: Robert Stadler at The Noguchi Museum
Apr 26-Sep 3, 2017
The Noguchi Museum
9-01 33rd Road at Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11106
Carpenters Workshop Gallery presents Robert Stadler’s "Weight Class"
Apr 27, 2017 - Jun 17, 2017
Carpenters Workshop Gallery
693 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022
Collective Design presents "Waiting room: Noguchi/Stadler"
May 2, 2017 - May 7, 2017
Collective Design Fair
Skylight Clarkson Sq
550 Washington St
New York City
Art by Friends x Opinel
May 17, 2017 - May 23, 2017
Industry City
Sunset Park, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Diplorama#3 by ENSCI Les Ateliers
May 17, 2017 - May 23, 2017
Industry City
Sunset Park, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Mos(KIT)o by ENSCI Les Ateliers
May 17, 2017 - May 23, 2017
Industry City
Sunset Park, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
French Pavilion at WantedDesign Manhattan
May 20–23, 2017
Terminal Stores
269 11th Avenue, New York