"Oui Design 2017" - April 25-Sept. 3, 2017 in New York City

Second edition of "Oui Design," a program part of the French Embassy’s initiative to enhance French-American exchange in the field of design. A cluster of diverse workshops, exhibitions, and talks resulting from Oui Design-driven collaborations will take place in New York from April 25 to Sept. 3, 2017.

Launched in 2016, "Oui Design" is a multifaceted program developed by the French Embassy that aims to foster creative exchange in the sphere of design between France and the U.S. It is the first program initiated by the French Embassy to support fruitful and durable partnerships between design professionals on both sides of the Atlantic. The program supports and initiates creative collaborations among designers, artisans, curators, inventors, researchers, teachers, students, and manufacturers. It also brings French designers to the U.S. to exhibit their work, and to engage with industry professionals and the public.

The first edition of the program took place during the framework of NYCxDESIGN in May 2016 in New York City. "Oui Design" co-presented over 20 events, which welcomed thousands of design enthusiasts and professionals at WantedDesign in Brooklyn and Manhattan; the Museum of Arts and Design; Cooper Hewitt, and the Smithsonian Design Museum, among other prestigious arts institutions.

The Paris-based graphic design duo Antoine+Manuel was invited to create this year’s "Oui Design" visual identity, drawing inspiration from construction games and decomposing forms.

Program

Transatlantic Creative Exchange 2017

May 17-23, 2017

Industry City

274 36th Street

Brooklyn, New York 11232

Hors Pistes 2017

May 17-23, 2017

Industry City

274 36th Street

Brooklyn, New York 11232

Solid Doubts: Robert Stadler at The Noguchi Museum

Apr 26-Sep 3, 2017

The Noguchi Museum

9-01 33rd Road at Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, NY 11106

Carpenters Workshop Gallery presents Robert Stadler’s "Weight Class"

Apr 27, 2017 - Jun 17, 2017

Carpenters Workshop Gallery

693 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022

Collective Design presents "Waiting room: Noguchi/Stadler"

May 2, 2017 - May 7, 2017

Collective Design Fair

Skylight Clarkson Sq

550 Washington St

New York City

Art by Friends x Opinel

May 17, 2017 - May 23, 2017

Industry City

Sunset Park, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Diplorama#3 by ENSCI Les Ateliers

May 17, 2017 - May 23, 2017

Industry City

Sunset Park, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Mos(KIT)o by ENSCI Les Ateliers

May 17, 2017 - May 23, 2017

Industry City

Sunset Park, 274 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232

French Pavilion at WantedDesign Manhattan

May 20–23, 2017

Terminal Stores

269 11th Avenue, New York