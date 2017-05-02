"Fête de la Musique" - June 21, 2017 in Central Park, NYC

This year SummerStage welcomes Wax Tailor, Her, Ayo and Ala.Ni to celebrate the French "Fête de la Musique" on June 21, 2017 in Central Park.

Wax Tailor

It is an evening of French contemporary talent and genres ranging from hip-hop to soul and pop. "Fête de la Musique" is a global tradition dating back to the early 1980s in France. Wax Tailor (whose given name is Jean-Christophe Le Saoût) is known for his live performances providing electro music overlayed with old school, live musical acts (including stirring instrumentalists and vocalists) and kaleidoscopic, compelling video projections.

Her is a tribute to the women who have inspired and shaped the two male performers, Victor Solf and Simon Carpentier, and a commentary on the nature of duality. Vacillating between the masculine and the feminine, their sound is both sensuous and fortified. The members are influenced by indie to soul music.

The singer/songwriter/actress Joy Olasunmibo Ogunmakin was born from a Nigerian father and Romanian mother and grew up in Africa and Europe. Her stage name Ayo is the Yoruba translation of the word for "joy." Ayo thrives on the live stage, her voice elevated to delectable heights of elation. With a dedication to helping educate children across the world, the artist was named a patron of UNICEF France.

British-born, Paris-based vocalist Ala.Ni defies categorization. All of her songs are written and produced by the artist. Ala.Ni’s voice seems to take in the cadences of musical history, and has an idiosyncratic creative approach to conveying her music, including spooky, self-produced Super 8 videos, 19th century photo techniques etc.

DATE

June 21, 2017 | 5pm - 10pm

LOCATION

SummerStage, Central Park, New York City