Official speeches and statements - May 3, 2017

1. Climate - United States - COP21 President encourages the United States to remain fully in the Paris climate agreement - Communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs (Paris - April 29, 2017)

1. Climate - United States - COP21 President encourages the United States to remain fully in the Paris climate agreement - Communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Environment, Energy and Marine Affairs (Paris - April 29, 2017)

The United States accounts for 18% of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide and is a major partner in implementing the universal Paris climate agreement.

By choosing to remain in the agreement, the United States will demonstrate that it is aware that doing something is more profitable than doing nothing when it comes to fighting climate change and that it is contributing to the global movement towards green growth, which is reconciling economy and ecology, by opening up historic industrial and trade opportunities in jobs in the energy transition sector.

The success of the green bonds issued by France to support its environmental policies shows the enthusiasm worldwide for these energy efficiency, clean transport and renewable energy programs and projects.

The United States must confirm its climate commitments to cut its greenhouse gas emissions from 26 to 28% by 2025 compared to 2005, as it announced in Paris in December 2015.

The United States is a major partner in several climate action agenda coalitions, particularly the Innovation Mission, the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, the Global Geothermal Alliance and the Africa Renewable Energy Initiative.

Ségolène Royal welcomes the determination of many players in the United States to continue and broaden their commitment to the climate: