Official speeches and statements - May 5, 2017

1. Suriname - Bilateral relations/legal and security cooperation - Joint statement by Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, and Mrs. Ericka Bareigts, Minister for Overseas France (Paris - May 4, 2017)

The French Ambassador in Paramaribo has just had a successful meeting with the Suriname authorities, who showed a real desire to strengthen our cooperation on justice and security matters.

Suriname confirmed its intention to ratify the agreements on readmission and police cooperation already concluded several years ago. These ratifications are important, particularly because they should enable the establishment of a police cooperation center in Saint-Laurent du Maroni.

Our two countries agreed to accelerate the conclusion of a mutual legal assistance agreement. The entire Guiana Shield region is facing the same security challenges; we applaud this reaffirmed desire to face them together.