Official speeches and statements - May 9, 2017

1. European Union - Europe Day - Statement by Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - May 9, 2017)

1. European Union - Europe Day - Statement by Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - May 9, 2017)

On May 9, 1950, Mr. Robert Schuman, through his statement at the Quai d’Orsay, signaled the start of the European enterprise, based on reconciliation and solidarity.

Together, Europeans have managed to establish an area of lasting peace in which citizens can benefit from unprecedented rights, freedoms and solidarity and which ensures a high level of social and environmental protection.

It is armed with these achievements that we can tackle today’s challenges: the economic situation, terrorism, the migration challenge, and the issues of the ecological transition and revitalizing the 27-member European project. Only at European level will we be able to respond to these.

More than ever, France is committed, alongside its partners, to building a united and strong Europe.