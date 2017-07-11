The Human Beast
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: The Human Beast
WHEN: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 – 7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007
PRICE: Free admission
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.
The Human Beast/La Bête Humaine
By Jean Renoir
1938 – France - 96 min
In French with English subtitles
As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 1938 film The Human Beast by Jean Renoir.
Based on the classic Émile Zola novel, Jean Renoir’s La bête humaine was one of the legendary director’s greatest popular successes—and earned star Jean Gabin a permanent place in the hearts of his countrymen. Part poetic realism, part film noir, the film is a hard-boiled and suspenseful journey into the tormented psyche of a workingman.
This series is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.