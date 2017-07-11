As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 1938 film The Human Beast by Jean Renoir.

All you need to know... WHAT: The Human Beast WHEN: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 – 7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.

The Human Beast/La Bête Humaine

By Jean Renoir

1938 – France - 96 min

In French with English subtitles

As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 1938 film The Human Beast by Jean Renoir.

Based on the classic Émile Zola novel, Jean Renoir’s La bête humaine was one of the legendary director’s greatest popular successes—and earned star Jean Gabin a permanent place in the hearts of his countrymen. Part poetic realism, part film noir, the film is a hard-boiled and suspenseful journey into the tormented psyche of a workingman.

Online registration is required for this screening. Register here.

Sign up online on http://frenchculture.org/newsletter to never miss an event by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in Washington, DC.

This series is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.