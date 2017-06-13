As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 1946 film Beauty and the Beast by Jean Cocteau

All you need to know... WHAT: Beauty & the Beast WHEN: Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 – 7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. – 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on Eventbrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.

Beauty and the Beast/La Belle et la Bête

By Jean Cocteau

1946 – France - 86 min

In French with English subtitles

The only gift the daughter of a rich merchant asks from her father, when he returns from a long journey, is a red rose. Her sisters laugh at her, but once this unexpected wish is granted, everything becomes enchanting. A man is changed into a beast, the house has spells cast upon it, and, in the end, Prince Charming appears to delight Beauty.

This series is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.