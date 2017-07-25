As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 1995 film The Horseman on the Roof by Jean-Paul Rappeneau, based on Jean Giono’s 1951 .

All you need to know... WHAT: The Horseman on the Roof WHEN: Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

The Horseman on the Roof/Le Hussard sur le toit

by Jean-Paul Rappeneau

1995 – France - 135 min

In French with English subtitles

As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 1995 film The Horseman on the Roof by Jean-Paul Rappeneau, based on Jean Giono’s 1951 novel.

Angelo, the handsome Italian officer with a face like an angel, runs along the alleyways and across the sun-beaten rooftops, gallops down the sunken trails of the fields. Towards what? For What? The story takes place in 1832 during a cholera epidemic that has laid waste to Provence, leaving a mass of corpses with blue, hideously grimacing faces in its wake. Yet Angelo finds time to tend to the innocent victims with his last reserves of energy. He also finds time to love, calmly and serenely, the young Pauline de Théus, who is looking for a mysterious husband who may already be dead...

Online registration is required for this screening. Register here.

Sign up online on http://frenchculture.org/newsletter to never miss an event by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in Washington, DC.

This series is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.