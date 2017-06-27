Sophie’s Misfortunes
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: Sophie’s Misfortunes
WHEN: Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 – 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.
Sophie’s Misfortunes/Les Malheurs de Sophie
by Christophe Honoré
2015 – France - 106 min
In French with English subtitles
As part of its Summer film series "Once Upon a Time: From Books to Movies", the Cultural Services of the French Embassy present the screening of the 2015 film Sophie’s Misfortunes by Christophe Honoré.
From her castle, young Sophie can’t resist the temptation of the forbidden and what she loves most of all is to get up to no-good with her cousin Paul. When her parents decide to go to America, Sophie is delighted. A year later, she’s back in France with her horrible stepmother, Madame Fichini.
But Sophie will be able to count on her two friends, model little girls, and their mother, Madame de Fleurville to escape from her stepmother’s clutches.
This movie is inspired by the classic French children’s books "Sophie’s Misfortunes" (Les Malheurs de Sophie) and "Good Little Girls" (Les Petites Filles Modèles) by the Countess of Ségur.
