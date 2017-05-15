Symposium - France in the White House
The symposium featured remarks by the Ambassador of France to the United States, followed by morning and afternoon presentations by experts in the field of U.S.-France history.
Speakers and panelists traced the long history of the U.S.-French alliance; highlighted the significance of French art and design in the White House; explored U.S.-French cultural encounters through the lens of the Executive Mansion; and followed the currents of French-American intellectual exchanges from the founding of the United States onward.
A luncheon featured culinary offerings inspired by menus from past State Dinners for visiting French leaders. In addition guests were serenaded with an offering of French music inspired by historic White House performances.
Speakers
- Dr. Laura Auricchio, Professor of Art History, Parsons School of Design, New York, New York. Dr. Auricchio was a panelist discussing U.S.-France/White House Cultural Encounters.
- Dr. Matthew Costello, Senior Historian of the White House Historical Association. Dr. Costellow moderated the afternoon panel discussing U.S.-France and the White House.
- Dr. François Furstenberg, Professor of History, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Furstenberg was a panelist discussing U.S.-France/White House Intellectual Exchanges.
- Dr. Edward Lengel, Chief Historian of the White House Historical Association. Dr. Lengel was discussing 200 years of France in the White House: A Historic Panoram.
- Dr. Barthélémy Jobert, Président, Paris-Sorbonne University. Dr. Jobert will speaked about French Decorative Arts in the White House from 1800 to the Present.
- Dr. Curtis Sandberg serves as Director of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History and as Senior Vice President of Educational Resources under the aegis of the White House Historical Association.
- Dr. Wilfried Zeisler, Curator, Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens, Washington, D.C. Dr. Zeisler was a panelist discussing Outstanding Examples of French Decorative Arts in the White House and their Impact on its Inhabitants.