Symposium - France in the White House

The White House Historical Association, together with the Embassy of France, is highlighting this remarkable historic relationship by organizing a full-day symposium, culinary experience, and cultural event: "France in the White House."

The symposium featured remarks by the Ambassador of France to the United States, followed by morning and afternoon presentations by experts in the field of U.S.-France history.

Speakers and panelists traced the long history of the U.S.-French alliance; highlighted the significance of French art and design in the White House; explored U.S.-French cultural encounters through the lens of the Executive Mansion; and followed the currents of French-American intellectual exchanges from the founding of the United States onward.

A luncheon featured culinary offerings inspired by menus from past State Dinners for visiting French leaders. In addition guests were serenaded with an offering of French music inspired by historic White House performances.

Speakers