Members of the new French government
Published on May 17, 2017
On the proposal of the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has announced his first government. (Paris - May 17, 2017)
Prime Minister
|Mr. Edouard Philippe
Premier ministre
MINISTERS
|Mr. Gérard Collomb
Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior
|Mr. Nicolas Hulot
Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
|Mr. François Bayrou
Ministre d’État, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice
|Ms. Sylvie Goulard
Minister for the Armed Forces
|Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
|Mr. Richard Ferrand
Minister of Territorial Cohesion
|Ms. Agnès Buzyn
Minister for Solidarity and Health
|Ms. Françoise Nyssen
Minister of Culture
|Mr. Bruno Le Maire
Minister of the Economy
|Ms. Murielle Pénicaud
Minister of Labor
|Mr. Jean-Michel Blanquer
Minister of National Education
|Mr. Jacques Mézard
Minister of Agriculture and Food
|Mr. Gérald Darmanin
Minister of Public Action and Accounts
|Ms. Frédérique Vidal
Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation
|Ms. Annick Girardin
Minister for Overseas France
|Ms. Laura Flessel
Minister of Sport
|Ms. Élisabeth Borne
Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
|Ms. Marielle de Sarnez
Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
MINISTERS OF STATE
Mr. Christophe Castaner
responsible for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman
Ms. Marlène Schiappa
responsible for Gender Equality
Ms. Sophie Cluzel
responsible for Disabled People
Mr. Mounir Mahjoubi
responsible for the Digital Sector