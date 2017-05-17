 Skip to main content
Members of the new French government

Members of the new French government

Published on May 17, 2017
On the proposal of the Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron has announced his first government. (Paris - May 17, 2017)

Prime Minister

Mr. Edouard Philippe
Premier ministre

MINISTERS

Mr. Gérard Collomb
Ministre d’État, Minister of the Interior
Mr. Nicolas Hulot
Ministre d’État, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Mr. François Bayrou
Ministre d’État, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice
Ms. Sylvie Goulard
Minister for the Armed Forces
Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
Mr. Richard Ferrand
Minister of Territorial Cohesion
Ms. Agnès Buzyn
Minister for Solidarity and Health
Ms. Françoise Nyssen
Minister of Culture
Mr. Bruno Le Maire
Minister of the Economy
Ms. Murielle Pénicaud
Minister of Labor
Mr. Jean-Michel Blanquer
Minister of National Education
Mr. Jacques Mézard
Minister of Agriculture and Food
Mr. Gérald Darmanin
Minister of Public Action and Accounts
Ms. Frédérique Vidal
Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation
Ms. Annick Girardin
Minister for Overseas France
Ms. Laura Flessel
Minister of Sport
Ms. Élisabeth Borne
Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition
Ms. Marielle de Sarnez
Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

MINISTERS OF STATE

Mr. Christophe Castaner
responsible for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman

Ms. Marlène Schiappa
responsible for Gender Equality

Ms. Sophie Cluzel
responsible for Disabled People

Mr. Mounir Mahjoubi
responsible for the Digital Sector

