Biography of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian

Published on May 17, 2017
On May 17, 2017, President Macron appointed Mr. Le Drian to head up a newly created Europe and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ministerial positions

  • Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs since May 2017
  • Minister of Defense, April 2014-May 2017
  • Minister of Defense, May 2012-March 2014
  • Minister of State for Marine Affairs, attached to the Minister for Infrastructure, Housing, Transport and Space, 1991-1992

Elected positions

  • President of the Regional Council of Brittany, 2004-2012
  • Brittany Regional Councillor, 1998-2004
  • National Assembly Deputy for the Morbihan Department, 1978-1991 and 1997-2007
  • Mayor of Lorient (Morbihan Department), 1981-1998
  • Municipal Councillor in Lorient (Morbihan Department), 1977-2004

Other positions

  • President of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions of Europe (CPMR), 2010
  • President of the Pays de Lorient inter-municipal community (6 municipalities), then of the Pays de Lorient District (10 municipalities) and of the Pays de Lorient Urban Community (19 municipalities), 1983-2004
  • Vice-President of the French Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions, 2005
  • Representative for the Regions at the Board of the European Committee of the Regions, since 2005

Career

  • Academic, since 1973
  • Honorary National Education Inspector-General, since 1993

Education

  • Holder of the Agrégation in History

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian was born on June 30, 1947 in Lorient (Morbihan Department)

