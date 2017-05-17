Biography of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian
Published on May 17, 2017
On May 17, 2017, President Macron appointed Mr. Le Drian to head up a newly created Europe and Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Ministerial positions
- Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs since May 2017
- Minister of Defense, April 2014-May 2017
- Minister of Defense, May 2012-March 2014
- Minister of State for Marine Affairs, attached to the Minister for Infrastructure, Housing, Transport and Space, 1991-1992
Elected positions
- President of the Regional Council of Brittany, 2004-2012
- Brittany Regional Councillor, 1998-2004
- National Assembly Deputy for the Morbihan Department, 1978-1991 and 1997-2007
- Mayor of Lorient (Morbihan Department), 1981-1998
- Municipal Councillor in Lorient (Morbihan Department), 1977-2004
Other positions
- President of the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions of Europe (CPMR), 2010
- President of the Pays de Lorient inter-municipal community (6 municipalities), then of the Pays de Lorient District (10 municipalities) and of the Pays de Lorient Urban Community (19 municipalities), 1983-2004
- Vice-President of the French Delegation to the European Committee of the Regions, 2005
- Representative for the Regions at the Board of the European Committee of the Regions, since 2005
Career
- Academic, since 1973
- Honorary National Education Inspector-General, since 1993
Education
- Holder of the Agrégation in History
Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian was born on June 30, 1947 in Lorient (Morbihan Department)