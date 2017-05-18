Official speeches and statements - May 18, 2017

1. Government appointments - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - May 17, 2017)

On the proposal of the Prime Minister, the President has appointed:

Mr. Gérard Collomb, Ministre d’Etat, Minister of the Interior;

Mr. Nicolas Hulot, Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition;

Mr. François Bayrou, Ministre d’Etat, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice;

Ms. Sylvie Goulard, Minister for the Armed Forces;

Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs;

Mr. Richard Ferrand, Minister for Territorial Cohesion;

Ms. Agnès Buzyn, Minister for Solidarity and Health;

Ms. Françoise Nyssen, Minister of Culture;

Mr. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy;

Ms. Muriel Pénicaud, Minister of Labor;

Mr. Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education;

Mr. Jacques Mézard, Minister of Agriculture and Food;

Mr. Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Public Action and Accounts;

Ms. Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation;

Ms. Annick Girardin, Minister for Overseas France;

Ms. Laura Flessel, Minister of Sport;

Ms. Elisabeth Borne, Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition;

Ms. Marielle de Sarnez, Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The following have been appointed ministers of state attached to the Prime Minister:

Mr. Christophe Castaner, responsible for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson;

Ms. Marlène Schiappa, responsible for Gender Equality;

Ms. Sophie Cluzel, responsible for Disabled People;

Mr. Mounir Mahjoubi, responsible for the Digital Sector.

The President will convene a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday May 18, 2017 at 11 a.m.