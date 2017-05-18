Official speeches and statements - May 18, 2017
1. Government appointments - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - May 17, 2017)
On the proposal of the Prime Minister, the President has appointed:
Mr. Gérard Collomb, Ministre d’Etat, Minister of the Interior;
Mr. Nicolas Hulot, Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition;
Mr. François Bayrou, Ministre d’Etat, Keeper of the Seals, Minister of Justice;
Ms. Sylvie Goulard, Minister for the Armed Forces;
Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs;
Mr. Richard Ferrand, Minister for Territorial Cohesion;
Ms. Agnès Buzyn, Minister for Solidarity and Health;
Ms. Françoise Nyssen, Minister of Culture;
Mr. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy;
Ms. Muriel Pénicaud, Minister of Labor;
Mr. Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education;
Mr. Jacques Mézard, Minister of Agriculture and Food;
Mr. Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Public Action and Accounts;
Ms. Frédérique Vidal, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation;
Ms. Annick Girardin, Minister for Overseas France;
Ms. Laura Flessel, Minister of Sport;
Ms. Elisabeth Borne, Minister for Transport, attached to the Ministre d’Etat, Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition;
Ms. Marielle de Sarnez, Minister for European Affairs, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
The following have been appointed ministers of state attached to the Prime Minister:
Mr. Christophe Castaner, responsible for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesperson;
Ms. Marlène Schiappa, responsible for Gender Equality;
Ms. Sophie Cluzel, responsible for Disabled People;
Mr. Mounir Mahjoubi, responsible for the Digital Sector.
The President will convene a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Thursday May 18, 2017 at 11 a.m.