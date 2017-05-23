United Kingdom - Terrorist attack in Manchester

Statements by the French authorities (Paris - May 23, 2017)

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic

M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, was shocked and appalled to hear the news of the bloody attack that hit the Manchester Arena during a concert last night.

He extends to the British people all the sympathy and concern of France, which stands alongside them in mourning. His thoughts go out especially to the victims and their families.

With the government and the British forces, the President will continue the fight against terrorism.

M. Emmanuel Macron will have a telephone conversation with Mrs Theresa May and will keep himself informed in real time of progress in the inquiry.

Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

I was deeply shocked to learn of the terrorist attack which took place in a Manchester concert venue in the evening of May 22.

I utterly condemn this heinous act, which targeted our British ally. France expresses its condolences to the victims’ families and assures the people of Manchester and the British authorities of its solidarity in this ordeal.

Our embassy in the United Kingdom, in conjunction with the local authorities, is doing everything in its power to verify the victims’ nationalities and identities. I am, of course, keeping myself constantly informed of developments in the situation.

The United Kingdom and France are united against terrorism. International cooperation efforts must continue in order to thwart it, on our territories and abroad.

Statement by Ms. Marielle de Sarnez, Minister for European Affairs

I want to express my wholehearted solidarity with the United Kingdom following the terrorist attack last night in Manchester, where a very large number of children and teenagers were hit while attending a concert.

My thoughts go out to the victims of this appalling and cowardly attack and their families. I stand by the city of Manchester, the authorities and the British people.

In the face of barbarity, European solidarity is essential. It is by working as closely as possible together that we shall be able to drive back terrorism.