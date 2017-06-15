Concert and reception in celebration of the 5th annual March on Washington Film Festival

All you need to know... WHAT: Washington Film Festival Fundraiser WHEN: Thursday, June 15, 2017 – 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General Admission : $250 RESERVATION: Online registration required on EventBrite ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

An Evening of Jazz, Blues, and Civil Rights features the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Ensemble, with special guest vocalist Sharon Clark. Together they reveal the role of jazz as it gave voice to our country’s civil rights struggles and reflected the people's purpose to press for change protecting civil rights.

Hosted by David Frederick and Sophie Lynn, proceeds from the evening benefit the March on Washington Film Festival, a non-profit project of The Raben Group, that uses the power of the arts, scholarship, and first person accounts to highlight the untold stories and unsung heroes of the Civil Rights Era and inspire a renewed passion for activism. This year's festival will be held July 13 – 22 in venues across the District of Columbia.

Program

Reception: 6:30pm

Concert: 9:30pm