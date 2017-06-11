A chamber music concert benefiting Friendship Place featuring the Potomac Trio with Charles Nilles performing works by Rossini, Beethoven, Bach and Meyer.

All you need to know... WHAT: Friendship Place Concert WHEN: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 1:30pm-4pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General Admission: $50 - Additional donations are welcomed. RESERVATION: EventBrite, required. Please, make your reservation HERE. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.

Five superb musicians—Carole Tafoya Evans, violin, Eric DeWaardt, viola, Charles Nilles, bass, and Mark Evans, cello, all from the National Symphony Orchestra, and Cecilia Cho, piano, professor at Levine Music—will perform works by Vivaldi, Edgar Meyer, Shostakovich, Mozart, Schoenfeld, and Schubert.

Join us for beautiful music, French wines, and pastries while helping our homeless neighbors to obtain decent housing, jobs, and dignity.

Program

Doors Open at 1:30pm | Concert at 2:00pm | Reception at 3:00pm

For more information, please contact Chris Rutledget: crutledge@friendshipplace.org.