Egypt - Terrorist attack in Minya province

Published on May 26, 2017
Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs (Paris - May 26, 2017)

I was appalled to learn of today’s attack which, once again, targeted Christians in Minya Province, Egypt.

On behalf of France, I utterly condemn this despicable, barbaric attack which has plunged Egypt into mourning. No one should fear for their life when exercising the fundamental right to practice their religion freely.

I extend my deepest condolences to the victims’ families and express my wholehearted solidarity to the Egyptian authorities and people.

France stands resolutely at Egypt’s side in its battle against terrorism.

