Official speeches and statements - May 26, 2017

1. Fight against terrorism - National Defense and Security Council - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - May 24, 2017)

This morning, for the second time since the five-year term began, the French President convened a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council.

The President stressed the solidarity uniting France and the United Kingdom in the fight against terrorism. The Council examined ways of providing all possible assistance to the investigation being carried out by the British authorities. It considered the implications of this new terrorist attack for the protection measures implemented to ensure our citizens’ safety and that of our European partners.

As regards the state of emergency, which expires on July 15, the President decided that Parliament will consider extending the state of emergency until November 1. The President asked the government to propose other measures, apart from the state of emergency, to step up security in the face of the terrorist threat so that legislation can be prepared in the coming weeks.

To translate his commitments into action, the President gave instructions for the establishment of the center for coordinating the services engaged in the fight against terrorism, the organization of which will be decided, under his authority, by the Defense and Security Council between now and June 7.

2. Egypt - Terrorist attack in Minya province - Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, minister for Europe and foreign affairs (Paris - May 26, 2017)

I was appalled to learn of today’s attack which, once again, targeted Christians in Minya Province, Egypt.

On behalf of France I utterly condemn this despicable, barbaric attack which has plunged Egypt into mourning. No one should fear for their life when exercising the fundamental right to practice their religion freely.

I extend my deepest condolences to the victims’ families and express my wholehearted solidarity to the Egyptian authorities and people.

France stands resolutely at Egypt’s side in its battle against terrorism.

3. United Kingdom - Attack in Manchester - Germany - Communiqué issued by the Ministry of the Interior (Paris - May 23, 2017)

Mr. Gérard Collomb, Ministre d’Etat, Minister of the Interior, spoke to his German counterpart, Thomas de Maizière, this evening. The ministers both stressed the importance of coordination between France and Germany in the efforts under way at European level to step up security and fight terrorism. They agreed to continue this work relentlessly.

Gérard Collomb also spoke to his British counterpart, Amber Rudd. At this painful time, he expressed to her his support for and solidarity towards the British people. For the two ministers, it is important to continue and step up the close cooperation between France and the United Kingdom on fighting terrorism, whatever the circumstances.