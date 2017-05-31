Official speeches and statements - May 30, 2017

1. Syria - Meeting between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr Riad Hijab, Coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee of the Opposition (Paris,2017-05-30)

1. Syria - Meeting between M. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, and Mr Riad Hijab, Coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee of the Opposition (Paris,2017-05-30)

On the occasion of the visit to Paris by Mr Riad Hijab, Chief Coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee of the [Syrian] Opposition, French President Emmanuel Macron was keen to welcome him and his delegation, comprising Mr Monzer Makhous, Ambassador to France of the Syrian National Coalition, Mr George Sabra, Deputy General Coordinator of the High Negotiations Committee of the Opposition, and Ms Bassma Kodmani, a member of the negotiating team in Geneva.

The President reiterated his personal commitment to the Syria issue and his support for the Syrian opposition with a view to a political transition in Syria./.