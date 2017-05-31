Statement by Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs after the terrorist attack in Afghanistan (Paris - May 31, 2017)

I was outraged to learn of the attack perpetrated today in the diplomatic district of Kabul. Terrorism is once again taking a heavy toll on Afghanistan.

We extend our condolences to the families of the very many victims of this attack. It targeted not only Afghanistan but also the whole international community, which is supporting the country’s people through the commitment of staff from the international and non-governmental organizations.

France affirms its full solidarity with the Afghan people and authorities and with the countries whose embassies were affected by this cowardly and barbaric attack.

I have asked the crisis and support center and our embassy in Kabul, which suffered material damage, to keep me informed of the consequences of the attack.

I pay tribute to the efforts and dedication of the embassy staff, who cooperate with Afghanistan’s authorities, institutions and civil society every day to bring stability and peace. Their safety is my priority.

France stands alongside Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism.